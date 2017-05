Protesters at candlelit vigil show opposition to White nationalist rally in Charlottesville

A candlelight vigil was held at Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia on May 14 to show opposition to a rally by white nationalist angered over plans to remove Confederate statues from the city. White nationalists staged a rally the day before in front of the park’s memorial of Confederate military leader Robert E Lee. This footage shows a glimpse of the vigil, where participants are chanting “We must love each other and protect each other.”