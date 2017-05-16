Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire Pause 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:14 Rick Quinn, son of Quinn firm owner is indicted 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe 3:15 Gov. Henry McMaster on the corruption probe 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:44 Check out USC's 7 foot signee Jason Cudd Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

