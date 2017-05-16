Rep. Trey Gowdy, a former FBI contender, keeps making Republican short lists

House Benghazi Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks during a TV news interview with MSNBC, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2016, to discuss the release of his final report on the 2012 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, where a violent mob killed four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens. J. Scott Applewhite AP