Jeffrey Collins AP
Jeffrey Collins AP

Politics & Government

May 16, 2017 3:52 PM

Negotiators launch state budget talks

By Cassie Cope

ccope@thestate.com

A panel of S.C. state representatives and senators began working Tuesday afternoon, trying to decide how the state should spend roughly $8 billion in its fiscal year that starts July 1.

The panel met formally for only about 30 minutes before adjourning until co-chairs Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, and Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, call another meeting, likely Wednesday.

Lawmakers plan to return to Columbia next Tuesday to take up the spending plan that emerges from the House-Senate panel.

Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire 1:08

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire
Protesters at candlelit vigil show opposition to White nationalist rally in Charlottesville 0:29

Protesters at candlelit vigil show opposition to White nationalist rally in Charlottesville
Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 1:30

Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos