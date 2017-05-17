NC Sen. Tillis gets ‘clean bill of health,’ leaves D.C. hospital after race collapse

Sen. Thom Tillis is out of the hospital and doing well after he collapsed Wednesday morning during a road race and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Tillis, North Carolina’s junior senator, was examined by hospital staff through the morning and then discharged Wednesday afternoon, a statement from Tillis spokesman Daniel Keylin said. Tillis became dehydrated and overheated before collapsing during the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in support of Fidelco Guide Dogs.
Tillis, 56, released a video showing him wearing a suit and sitting in a chair. In it he thanked the first responders and good Samaritans at the race, and the people at the hospital who checked him out and gave him a clean bill of health.
The Republican senator even cracked a joke hours after his collapse, which caused quite a commotion during the race.
“I also want to apologize to some of the people I may have slowed down their lap time if they happened to be behind me, but I’m back and ready to get to work,” Tillis said.
Several bystanders and police officers stopped to help Tillis, some even giving him chest compressions.
Tillis was seen on the ground surrounded by bystanders at Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city, The AP reported. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and was breathing when taken away by ambulance, bystanders said.
Jeff Darman, director of the race, said the senator was responsive when paramedics took him to George Washington University Hospital, according to McClatchy’s Washington bureau.
“He was talking ... and in good shape, they said. They just took precaution and sent him to the hospital,” Darman told McClatchy.
Several politicians have released statements of support for Tillis, including Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who said his thoughts and prayers were with Tillis and his family.
The governor told a News & Observer reporter Tuesday that he had met with Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr in the Senate Office Buliding Tuesday evening to talk about disaster relief.
State Rep. Nelson Dollar said on Twitter that he was glad Tillis was doing better.
“That D.C. heat can be brutal,” Dollar said. “Get some rest friend!”
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
