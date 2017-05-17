NC Sen. Tillis gets ‘clean bill of health,’ leaves D.C. hospital after race collapse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Here's what the solar eclipse will look like as it crosses SC Pause 1:06 Observations from Week 3 of South Carolina football practice 1:19 Richland 2's new Jackson Creek Elementary has learning labs and a "fireplace" 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 5:59 Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter explains decision to scrap nuclear-related rate hikes 1:16 Deputy says goodbye to her "best friend in the back of the truck". 1:56 SC officials on eclipse traffic: 'We're ready' 1:44 Marcus Lattimore reacts to first win as Heathwood Hall coach 0:48 Here's what the solar eclipse will look like as it crosses SC 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis posted this second video Wednesday afternoon showing him back in his office on Capitol Hill. Tillis was taken to a Washington-area hospital earlier in the day after collapsing at a road race.