Graham calls on Comey to testify, doesn’t want ‘trial by newspaper’

South Carolina’s senior senator wants the FBI director fired by President Donald Trump to testify on reports Trump told him to drop an investigation into an aide linked to Russia.
Responding to news reports about the request, Lindsey Graham said Wednesday he wants James Comey to testify about his conversations with the president before a Senate panel.
“I do not believe in trial by newspaper article or investigations based on anonymous sources,” Graham said in a statement.
“However, it is important that Congress call the former FBI Director James Comey before the Judiciary Committee to obtain a full understanding of what President Trump may or may not have done regarding the Russian investigation, including General Michael Flynn.”
Flynn served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser before he was fired for lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Trump reportedly asked Comey, who was overseeing the investigation into Flynn, to “let it go,” raising questions about why Trump later suddenly fired Comey as the investigation continued.
Graham is heading a subcommittee looking into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, a panel that recently heard from Sally Yates, the deputy attorney general also fired by Trump after she warned the White House about Flynn.
Graham said the sooner Comey can speak to Congress on the matter, the better.
“I’m hopeful we can reach agreement in a bipartisan fashion on how to move forward in a professional manner,” Graham said. “The country deserves answers to the questions raised and former Director Comey deserves an opportunity to be heard and if appropriate, challenged.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
