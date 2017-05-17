Congress struggles to respond as Trump-Russia probe drama intensifies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted Pause 3:12 Community members plead their case regarding the Dreher High School zoning dispute to Columbia City Council. 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 4:18 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook previews Georgia series 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 0:45 The steps Muschamp and Gamecocks can take in year two with better data on players 1:03 Savvy business wants to sauce the world 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy