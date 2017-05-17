House majority leader says comment about Putin paying Trump was a ‘bad ... joke’

WASHINGTON — Did you hear the one about the Russians paying off the future president of the United States? It seems House Republicans have.
Their two highest-ranking members on Wednesday walked into a firestorm of their own making, negotiating the latest Republican headache after The Washington Post reported that Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the majority leader, said in a private session last year that President Donald Trump, then a candidate, could be receiving payments from President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin immediately intervened during the meeting and brought the conversation to a halt, according to a June recording reviewed by The Post, swearing his colleagues to secrecy amid laughter.
The New York Times has not obtained a recording and cannot appraise the tone of McCarthy’s original remarks. On Wednesday, he said he was just kidding.
“It’s a bad attempt at a joke; that’s all there is to it,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol. “No one believes it to be true from any stretch of fact.”
The trouble began in June, with a meeting of Republican leaders on Capitol Hill.
It was then, according to The Post, that McCarthy delivered his assessment, playful or otherwise: “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy said. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is known as Putin’s most vigorous defender in Congress.
McCarthy’s comments drew some laughter, according to The Post, prompting him to add, “Swear to God.”
Ryan then instructed other attendees not to share the conversation. “No leaks,” he said, according to The Post. “This is how we know we’re a real family here.”
The paper reported that spokesmen for Ryan and McCarthy at first denied the exchange had taken place until being told that The Post would cite a recording.
On Wednesday, McCarthy and aides to Ryan repeatedly sought to frame the episode as a stab at levity.
Asked whether he still has confidence in Trump, McCarthy replied, “100 percent.”
Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Ryan, said the remarks were “clearly an attempt at humor.”
“No one believed the majority leader was seriously asserting that Donald Trump or any of our members were being paid by the Russians,” Buck said.
His team pointed reporters to news articles detailing Ryan’s criticisms of Putin and Russia.
At least one member of Congress does not seem to share those foreign policy views in full: Rohrabacher, long the chamber’s most unapologetically pro-Russian lawmaker.
He said Wednesday that he had not taken offense at McCarthy’s remark, which he also interpreted as a joke.
“He sort of makes jokes like that,” Rohrabacher said.
He added that McCarthy had reminded him of the exchange Wednesday.
“You mean you misspoke? My gosh!” Rohrabacher recalled saying to McCarthy, feigning surprise. “Like I’ve never misspoke. I’ve been here 30 years.”
