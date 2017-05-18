Trey Gowdy reported to be next head of powerful House committee

A South Carolina congressman could soon take on one of the most powerful jobs in the U.S. Congress.
U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, is reported to be the likely next head of the powerful House Oversight Committee, according to Politico.
Citing several senior House Republicans, Politico reports Gowdy would replace Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican who is planning to step down from his congressional seat.
“He has a lot of support from our conference, and given the responsibilities that come with the position, and his past pedigree [as a prosecutor], he’s perfect for the job,” said Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., who intends to nominate Gowdy for the post.
If he gets the job, Gowdy would inherit the contentious investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Gowdy, in his fourth term in the House, is best known for his role overseeing the congressional committee that investigated the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya.
Just last week, Gowdy was said to be a contender for the job of FBI director, although he later ruled himself out of contention for the position.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
