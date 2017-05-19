SC to get $50 million to repair storm-damaged housing

S.C. families that are still homeless after natural disasters in 2015 and 2016 could get a boost.
South Carolina will get another $50 million in disaster recovery aid from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, announced Friday.
HUD already had allocated $156 million to the Palmetto State after historic rainfall in 2015 and $65 million to South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew.
The money can be used to rebuild and replace housing damaged by those storms.
About $7.3 million will go directly to Richland County.
About $6.2 million will go directly to the city of Columbia, and $5 million will go to Lexington County.
The state’s Disaster Recovery Office will decide how to spend the remaining $31.9 million.
