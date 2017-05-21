Here’s what Donald Trump said to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga Pause 1:28 Postgame reaction from Northwestern 's win over River Bluff in 5A state championship 1:34 Corruption probe in the South Carolina State House 2:10 Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet 0:39 Eric Norwood gives back at football camp 1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month 1:34 2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run 1:28 Position preview: Gamecocks counting on young D-linemen to step up 2:45 Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man 4:08 Chad Holbrook recaps 10-0 win over Georgia, looks ahead to Hoover Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Trump, in his first international trip, delivered a speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP

President Trump, in his first international trip, delivered a speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP