Israelis fear Trump might 'blurt out' something that’s not easy to 'fix'

More Videos 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism Pause 0:38 Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 1:07 Eclipse 2017: Best views of the total solar eclipse 1:57 South Carolina commit Darius Rush excited to join Gamecocks 3:42 Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews announces he will not seek re-election 0:37 See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:53 How would you spend $650 million? 0:22 How would you spend $700 million lottery jackpot? 1:16 USC's freshman class is the largest yet....by a long shot! 1:08 Do you know these suspects, wanted for burglary? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump's visit to Israel praised by Rivlin and Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP