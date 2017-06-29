Why state workers’ paychecks will shrink starting Saturday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story? Pause 4:05 Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody 0:51 Want to save money on a new car in South Carolina? Better hurry. 1:36 The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 3:46 State TERI retirement program ending 3:12 See, hear lively audience at Tom McClintock town hall meeting in Jackson 1:13 Donald Trump's recent message for South Carolina probably won't surprise voters 1:00 Visit the living memorial at Pulse night club in 360 1:36 'Did this really just happen?': Bluffton woman describes morning husband was picked up by ICE 2:22 Get caught up on the Comey-Trump saga Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina's state employees are not paid as well as other states' employees. Here are the numbers behind it. Tracy Glantz

South Carolina's state employees are not paid as well as other states' employees. Here are the numbers behind it. Tracy Glantz