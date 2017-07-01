Controversial county road groups to get $50 million windfall

Millions in new S.C. gas tax money will go to controversial county transportation committees.
Those road groups – most appointed by legislators in their counties – decide which county road projects to approve.
The groups caught flack last year when state Rep. Steve Moss, R-Cherokee, was criticized for a newly paved road that led to his home.
County transportation committees, commonly called CTCs, get a certain amount of money from the state based on a formula that takes into account a county’s size, population and miles of rural roads.
When higher gas taxes are fully phased in – after increasing by 2 cents a gallon for six years – the county committees will get an added $50 million a year from the state.
But the money will come with added restrictions, including a requirement that the new state money be spent on state-owned roads, not county roads.
Lawmakers agree state gas tax money should be spent on state roads with county committees directing the use of that money, said S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, who sponsored the road repair bill that was passed this year.
The state Transportation Department has sent a letter to the county committees, urging them to spend the money on state-owned secondary roads. The department said its prime focus will be on repaving the most trafficked state-owned primary roads.
Two years ago, when lawmakers couldn’t agree on a roads bill, they approved sending about $200 million to the county committees from the state budget. In Richland County, some of that money was spent to repave portions of more than 40 roads.
SC officials haven’t received Trump request
The vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s special panel on elections sent a letter to all 50 states Wednesday, asking for information about their voters.
Election officials in some states bridled at the request – for information on voter fraud, election security and copies of every state’s voter-roll data, “including, if publicly available under the laws of your state, the full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of Social Security number if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, canceled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status and overseas citizen information.”
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was created, in part, to determine whether millions of ballots were cast in 2016 by ineligible voters, as Trump has alleged.
However, some state officials said they could not hand over the information to the commission, requested by Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and a Trump ally. Others wondered whether sharing the information would be a good idea, given recent hacking attacks.
S.C. officials hadn’t seen the letter as of Friday.
“We have not received the request,” said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission.
While some voter information is public, some is not, Whitmire added. For example, Social Security numbers and the location of a voter’s registration are private, Whitmire said.
“If and when we receive this request, we’ll respond accordingly as required by law,” Whitmire said.
The S.C. Secretary of State’s office also said it had not received a request on Friday.
Buzz bites
▪ Coker College professor Mal Hyman is running again against U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Horry, for the 7th District congressional seat. Rice won the last contest between the two in 2016, taking almost 61 percent of the vote against Democrat Hyman.
▪ Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed former Roche Carolina president Don Herriott as the executive committee chairman of the S.C. Research Authority. Former chairman Bill Blume resigned Friday.
