Medicaid is saving her daughter’s life. She worries the GOP’s bill could change that

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 'Its already made a difference': how the TSC fundraising walks have benefited Chloe Bredeson Pause 0:35 SC Election Commission's Chris Whitmire explains turning down voter info request 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chloe Bredeson, 11, of Bluffton, S.C., suffers from tuberous sclerosis complex and polycystic kidney disease. Here, her mother, Amy Bredeson, describes how money raised by local Step Forward to Cure TSC fundraising walks -- which are held to benefit the national Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance -- has already led to medical advances that have improved her daughter's life. This year's Hilton Head walk is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Jarvis Creek Park. (Video by Jay Karr - The Island Packet)

Chloe Bredeson, 11, of Bluffton, S.C., suffers from tuberous sclerosis complex and polycystic kidney disease. Here, her mother, Amy Bredeson, describes how money raised by local Step Forward to Cure TSC fundraising walks -- which are held to benefit the national Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance -- has already led to medical advances that have improved her daughter's life. This year's Hilton Head walk is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Jarvis Creek Park. (Video by Jay Karr - The Island Packet)