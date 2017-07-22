True or false? SC teachers should get a pay raise?

S.C. lawmakers probably study more than the state’s students.

The most recent issue they plan to study – again? Teacher recruitment, retention and pay.

You would think lawmakers would be able to pass that test by now.

You even can quiz yourself:

▪ True or false? S.C. teachers are paid less than the Southeastern average.

▪ True or false? Roughly 5,000 S.C. teachers in the spring of 2016 didn’t return to the their positions for the start of the 2016-17 school year.

▪ True or false? More than 4,000 S.C. school district employees – many of them teachers – could leave the classroom next year because a retirement perk is ending.

Starting next month, lawmakers hope to address those issues, which, for the record, are all true. An 18-member special panel, established in the state budget, plans to study teacher recruitment and retention.

The new committee will develop recommendations for the General Assembly, including better ways to recruit teachers and provide “financial incentives” to teachers.

In addition to lawmakers, members from education groups and several local S.C. school superintendents will be on the panel, set to start meeting Aug. 10.

Will all of that studying result, ultimately, in a pay raise for S.C. teachers? We’ll see.

Other major issues that have plagued state government – including low teacher pay in 2013 – have been the subjects of special committees.

In a few cases, the special panels led to new laws being passed. The new gas tax hike that passed this year? That started with a special committee that began meeting three years ago.

In other cases, legislative study panel recommendations have gone nowhere. For example, a special medical marijuana study committee did not yield any new law. Similarly, many tax reform panels have given advice but not produced change.

“There’s truth in the idea that if you want to kill an idea, sometimes you send it to a study committee,” said state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, who chairs the Senate Education Committee and is a member of the new committee.

But that’s not the case with this panel, Hembree said, adding it is an attempt to find solutions.

Low teacher pay will be part of the conversation, Hembree said, but it’s not the only answer to attracting and retaining teachers.

Citing his own pre-legislative experience, Hembree said he managed 25 lawyers when he was a solicitor. All were paid less than they could have made in the private sector.

To compensate, managers must learn to reward employees constantly in other ways, he said.

Maybe educational leaders can learn that, too.

Federal fundraising

South Carolina’s incumbent U.S. House members have reported their fundraising for the April-to-June quarter.

Excluding newly elected U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, the York Republican who just won a special election to Congress, the incumbents have more than $4 million on hand to spend as they fight to keep their offices in 2018.

▪ U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, raised $298,371 in 2017’s second quarter. He has $1.3 million available to spend in a 6th District race.

▪ U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, raised $42,811 and has $52,644 available to spend in a 2nd District contest. Duncan’s announced Democratic challengers have raised far less. Hosea Cleveland reported raising $640 and has $118 available to spend. Mary Smith Geren reported raising $17,997 since April and has $8,442 to spend.

▪ U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, raised $366,737 and has $802,927 available to spend.

▪ U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, raised $485,659. He has $877,070 to spend.

▪ U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, raised $111,406. The former S.C. governor has $1.4 million available to spend. Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham has not yet reported his fundraising.

▪ U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, raised $147,270 and has $644,977 to spend.

Wilson also reported spending $5,813 in April with indicted state Rep. Rick Quinn’s mail marketing business.