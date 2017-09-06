Politics & Government

Candidates picked for Lowcountry SC State House seat

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 7:53 AM

Democrats and Republicans picked their candidates Tuesday for an open S.C. House seat in the Lowcountry.

Voters in House District 113 in Charleston and Dorchester counties chose their candidates in two special primary elections, neither of which were very close.

Marvin Pendarvis, a North Charleston attorney, won the Democratic nomination with around 80 percent of the vote, beating Angela Hanyak, with 12 percent, and Chris Collins, with 8 percent.

GOP voters picked Theron Sandy, also an attorney, as their nominee. Sandy won 72 percent of the vote to Rouzy Vafaie’s 27 percent, according to scvotes.org.

The winner of the Nov. 7 special election will replace former Democratic Rep. Seth Whipper, who resigned to become a county magistrate.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

