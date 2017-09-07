Lindsey Graham’s lonely quest to repeal and replace Obamacare

The buzz at the Capitol this week has been all about budgets, hurricanes and immigrants. Virtually no one is talking about Obamacare anymore.
Except for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The S.C. Republican is on a lonely crusade to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though Republicans failed dismally this summer to get that done.
While the GOP has moved on to other issues, Graham disputes the notion he’s on a fool’s errand.
“Here’s what would be crazy for a Republican: The promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare for seven years, throwing your up hands and saying, `Sorry, we can’t do it,' ” Graham told McClatchy this week.
“You want to kill the Republican Party?” he continued. “You want to have us divided forever? Walk away from the promise to repeal and replace Obamacare without taking your best shot.”
Graham’s idea to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, conceived with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., would send money now spent on Obamacare to the states in the form of block grants, funded through maintaining the current law’s taxes on the wealthy.
The proposal protects those with preexisting conditions from being denied care but eliminates the requirement that individuals and businesses buy health insurance for themselves and their employees or face financial penalties. It also would repeal the much-maligned taxes on medical device producers.
Graham has a reputation for leading on multiple issues.
At any moment he could be speaking about the threat of North Korea or the need to punish Russian leader Vladimir Putin for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.
On Wednesday, Graham was making appearances on television and radio programs to tout his bill to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era executive order that protects certain young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
However, Graham’s window to advance legislation in the health care arena rapidly is closing. Authority to pass health care legislation in the Senate with just 51 votes – a procedural maneuver known as reconciliation – is set to expire on Sept. 30.
Even if Graham can introduce a bill this week and get it analyzed by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office quickly, he faces a major challenge to convince GOP leaders, demoralized by this summer’s defeat of repeal and replace, to put the measure back on the calendar.
Graham also faces skepticism from Republicans in his own congressional delegation.
“It seems like an extremely heavy lift to me,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Horry. “I would say the chances aren’t very high that the Senate can get it done if they couldn’t do it in July.”
“l think it’s a reasonable idea,” U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, said of Graham’s block-grant idea. “But ... people are much more focused right now on the debt ceiling, the budget (and) taxes. There seems to be a pivot with the Republican base, with people moving on with concern about what’s going to happen on tax policy.”
Graham’s plan to win allies for his health-care proposal is to find governors who support it. Graham figures governors will put pressure on their lawmakers to back it, too. He counts his home state Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, along with Scott Walker of Wisconsin and Doug Ducey of Arizona, as among those who have endorsed the block grant approach.
But it’s not clear how many governors can convince their senators to agree. McMaster has not said publicly whether he endorses the proposal.
Still, Graham has stirred conversation.
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that President Donald Trump was “ready with pen in hand to sign health care reform if, say, Graham-Cassidy moves forward.”
House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., added the proposal had “real merit.”
On Thursday, Cassidy told reporters that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he would allow a floor vote on a new health care bill if 50 Republicans were in favor – and that he and Graham were very close to that number.
Still, the climb is steep and the odds are high.
Why does Graham persist?
The answer was easy for fellow S.C. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of Charleston: “He’s a very intelligent, very engaged member who believes there’s a reason why we’re here: To solve problems to the extent we can get them solved.”
On a local radio program last week, Graham put it simply: “It may be the most consequential thing I ever do for the country.”
Brian Murphy of McClatchy’s Washington Bureau contributed; contact Emma Dumain at edumain@mcclatchydc.com
