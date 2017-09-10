Politics & Government

Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

September 10, 2017 1:25 PM

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president.

The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pa.

The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers.

Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out. 1:46

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.
Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism
Could former SC Rep. John Jenrette have been Speaker of the House? 1:22

Could former SC Rep. John Jenrette have been Speaker of the House?

View More Video