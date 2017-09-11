A downed tree blocks Hebron Drive in West Columbia.
A downed tree blocks Hebron Drive in West Columbia. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Politics & Government

Downed trees hit three roads, one home in Lexington County

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 3:38 PM

Trees knocked down by Tropical Storm Irma have blocked three roadways and landed on one home in Lexington County.

“We’ve got good wind gusts going, and we’ve got some rain going in the county,” but damage has otherwise been minimal, county spokesman Harrison Cahill said.

No one was injured around 11 a.m. when a tree landed on a mobile home in the 2100 block of W.E. Jeffcoat Road between Pelion and Swansea, Cahill said.

The home’s displaced resident is being helped by the Red Cross, Cahill said.

At around 3:30 p.m. Monday, downed trees were blocking Hebron Drive in West Columbia, Old Cherokee Road near Lexington and Town Pond Road in Batesburg-Leesville.

Crews are headed out to clear those roads, Cahill said.

The county doesn’t expect to open a shelter on standby at White Knoll High School, Cahill said.

“Lexington County is not experiencing heavy damage at this time,” Cahill said.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

