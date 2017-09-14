Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor coming to Clemson Thursday

Clemson University is welcoming Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor to campus this week.
Sotomayor will take part in a moderated Q&A session at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. Thursday. The justice's visit is a ticketed event, and though its free and open to the public, tickets ran out soon after it was announced in August, said Robin Denny, Clemson's director of media relations.
President Barack Obama nominated Sotomayor for the Supreme Court in May 2009, and she assumed her associate justice role less than three months later. She was born in Bronx, New York, and earned her bachelor's degree from Princeton University in 1976 and her J.D. from Yale Law School in 1979.
Prior to becoming a Supreme Court justice, she worked as the assistant district attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office from 1979–1984. Several years later, President George H.W. Bush nominated Sotomayor to the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, a position she held from 1992-98.
The President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence, in partnership with the Humanities Advancement Board of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, is sponsoring Sotomayor's visit, the university said in a news release.
