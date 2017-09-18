1st female Citadel grad could be coming to SC State House

Can you march from The Citadel to the State House?
Nancy Mace filed Monday to run for the S.C. House seat vacated by former House GOP leader Jim Merrill.
Mace made history, and a name for herself statewide, when she became the first woman to graduate from the formerly all-male Citadel military college in 1999.
Mace already had a campaign website up Monday, touting her experience as “a businesswoman, not a politician.”
“I’ve got experience in business and politics, and I can tell you this – we desperately need more businesspeople and fewer politicians at the State House,” she says on the website. “Whether we’re talking taxes, infrastructure, education, the state pension fund or this latest mess with the nuclear plant, I just don’t see the oversight or accountability South Carolinians deserve.”
Mace, a realtor and former marketing consultant in Charleston, last ran for office in 2014, when she launched a long-shot bid against Lindsey Graham for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate.
Mace won 6 percent of the vote in a seven-way primary.
In 2016, Mace also served as a state director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign – as did Merrill, whom Mace is seeking to replace in the State House.
Merrill resigned earlier this month, after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. He’s one of several lawmakers to have been swept up in an ongoing corruption probe at the S.C. State House, and has promised to cooperate with SLED and the FBI in the investigation.
Mace joins two other Republicans seeking the Lowcountry seat: attorney Shawn Pinkston and Mount Pleasant town councilman Mark Smith; and Democratic candidate Cindy Boatwright.
Filing in the special election ends on Sept. 23. Party primaries will be Nov. 14, and the special election will be Jan. 16, 2018.
