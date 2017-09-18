VC Summer nuclear expansion could be finished some day, Santee Cooper chief says

Santee Cooper’s outgoing chief executive Monday argued against selling off the pieces of two unfinished nuclear reactors in Fairfield County, saying the V.C. Summer expansion project could be finished some day.
Lonnie Carter, who announced last month that he would retire realy next year, also said the state-owned utility had wanted to dump as much as half of its ownership share in the Fairfield County venture before selling just 5 percent to majority owner SCANA.
Carter’s testimony came as state senators held a second hearing into how a nine-year, $9 billion effort to build two more nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer failed, leaving S.C. power customers with nothing to show for their higher power bills.
A S.C. House panel also has met twice to grill officials from SCANA, Santee Cooper and state regulatory agencies on the project’s failure.
Much of the testimony so far has centered on what problems led to the project’s July 31 abandonment, when the utilities in charge learned of problems that led to the decision to abandon the project and how they responded.
Carter’s testimony Monday offered a brief look into the future of the reactors.
“We should think about preserving the assets we have in Summer (Unit) 2 and 3,” Carter said. “A decade from now, we might want to go back to that investment.”
Carter said it may make more sense to preserve the reactor components, virtually all of which already are on site in Jenkinsville, than sell them for 50 cents on the dollar to cover the project’s debts.
Regulations on carbon pollution, energy needs and other economic realities can change drastically over 10 years, making it sensible to finish construction at V.C. Summer one day, Carter said.
S.C. utilities also could use the down time to learn from ongoing nuclear construction in Georgia and China, he said. “In the utility business, a decade is not a long time to plan.”
SCANA leaders, who ultimately will decide the site’s fate, said they are considering the option of one day finishing the two reactors. Preserving the site would cost roughly $15 million a year, including staff to periodically run certain equipment and to keep the components safe.
“We’ve evaluate that, and I expect that to be in our filing with the (Public Service) Commission,” SCANA chief executive Kevin Marsh said.
Carter also disclosed Monday that Santee Cooper was looking to sell part of its 45-percent ownership stake in the reactors as early as 2010, after realizing it did not need all the energy they could provide.
“It was clear that we had more than we needed,” Carter said.
The state-owned utility unsuccessfully looked to sell as much as 25 percent of its stake in the project, Carter said.
In 2014, Duke Energy was interested in buying a 5- to 10-percent share, but talks fell through. Duke wanted a share of the project but did not want to take on any of the project’s risk, SCANA chief Marsh said Monday.
Instead, SCANA bought the 5-percent share from Santee Cooper in a deal that would give the Cayce-based utility 60-percent ownership once the reactors go online. SCANA asked that Santee Cooper not attempt to sell more of its share until the project was finished, Carter said.
