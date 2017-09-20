Duncan criticizes Trump for working with Democrats on budget deal

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan criticized President Trump on Tuesday for striking a deal with Democrats earlier this month that averted a government shutdown.
“I didn’t support him on working with the Democrats on that,” said Duncan, a Republican from Laurens who is serving his fourth term. “I was very clear, I was disappointed.”
Duncan's comments, which came during an interview after he spoke to the Rotary Club of Anderson, are noteworthy because he has been a steadfast supporter of Trump on most issues.
Duncan was one of four GOP members in South Carolina's congressional delegation who voted against the measure that suspends the federal government's debt ceiling and continues funding of government programs for three months. The same bill also included $15.25 billion in federal relief money related to Hurricane Harvey. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Mark Sanford and Rep. Ralph Norman also voted against the legislation.
Duncan said Trump "acted too quickly" in reaching out to Democratic leaders in Congress.
"Two weeks earlier he was talking about shutting the government down over a border wall," he said. "He capitulated on that."
During his remarks to the Rotary Club at the Bleckley Inn, Duncan said the recently approved budget deal is "just a crappy way to fund government and we should do better.”
In the interview after his speech, Duncan chided the Trump administration for failing to craft a strategy to rein in government spending.
“Where is the plan to address the drivers of our debt and our deficit spending?” he asked.
“We’ve got to address what is causing us to borrow money in the first place. We are $20 trillion in debt," he added. "When are people going to get alarmed as I am about the amount of debt?"
Duncan also responded Tuesday to comments from Anderson Democrat Mary Geren about his position on federal aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Geren is challenging Duncan in next year's election for the South Carolina 3rd Congressional District seat. The district includes part of Greenville and all of Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties.
In a post on her campaign's Facebook page earlier this month, Geren said she wasn't surprised by Duncan's vote "to deny thousands of Americans with relief when they have just lost everything and need immediate aid."
Duncan said he previously voted for legislation that included relief funding for Hurricane Harvey. But he opposed including the relief funding as part of the budget bill.
Duncan said if Geren "does make it to Congress, she will face those same things where bills that she wouldn't vote for are sweetened with things that she does want to vote for and she is going to be forced to make a decision.
"I made the decision for our children and grandchildren that are facing $20 trillion in debt," he said.
Duncan did say he will likely support relief funding for Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida and caused damage in parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
"If it is truly for hurricane relief for Harvey or Irma or the next one, I will support it," he said.
Comments