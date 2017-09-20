McMaster tells Upstate GOP group he supports latest Obamacare repeal effort

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster voiced strong support Wednesday for the latest effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which is commonly known as Obamacare.
“We must repeal Obamacare," McMaster told reporters after speaking at the Upstate Republican Women barbecue in Greenville. "It has been an unmitigated, revolving disaster. It will never work. We should have never done it to begin with.”
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote next week on a measure that would send federal health care funding to states in the form of block grants. While the bill would require insurers to continue covering preexisting conditions, it would do away with insurance subsidies and eliminate coverage requirements for large businesses and individuals. The legislation's main sponsors are U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.
During his visit to Greenville, McMaster said "block grants are good."
The Cassidy-Graham bill "“is certainly better than what we have now.”
Former President Barack Obama criticized the proposal during a speech Wednesday, warning that it would cause "real human suffering."
Graham responded by saying that it is "unrealistic to expect President Obama would acknowledge his signature issue is failing."
“It’s no surprise President Obama opposes sending money and power back to the states and closer to where the patients live," Graham said in a statement issued by his office. "Obamacare was designed with the exact opposite goal in mind — which is to consolidate health care power and decision-making in Washington."
Graham will likely discuss details of the bill when he speaks at a Greenville Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday.
McMaster's trip to Greenville on Wednesday marked the fourth time that he has visited the Upstate in as many weeks. The Republican from Columbia replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley in January when she became U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster is running next year for a full four-year term as governor.
During his remarks to about 50 people at the Upstate Republican Women barbecue, McMaster railed against the gas tax increase that legislators approved earlier this year. His veto of the measure was over-ridden by the General Assembly.
He said the legislation that will boost the state's levy by 12 cents per gallon over six years "is the biggest tax in the history of South Carolina."
"There are a lot of people y’all that don't have the money to pay more for gas," McMaster said. “There is no point of putting the burden of something like that on people who are trying to get up the first or second rung of that ladder.”
McMaster said he will work to make sure that revenue from the higher gas is spent wisely.
"You have to fix the old roads that are heavily traveled before you start building new ones," he said. "We’ve got brand new roads in some places that have very little traffic on them while we have roads that are crying for some fixing that are getting no attention. I intend to change that.”
Meeting with reporters afterward, McMaster spoke favorably of a proposal by two legislators to build a statue honoring Robert Smalls on the Statehouse grounds. Smalls was a slave who commandeered a Confederate ship during the Civil War. He later served in the General Assembly and Congress.
“I am not in favor of taking down monuments. If anything, we should be putting more up," said McMaster, adding that he likes the idea of celebrating "the courageous and significant deeds that the people of South Carolina have done over the centuries."
