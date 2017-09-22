Locked up for 3 years, teen set free hours before murder trial

More Videos 2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. Pause 1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma 2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:30 USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 3:44 USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 1:02 Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? 0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Murder charges dismissed for 19-year-old after three years in jail Watch as Shawn Butler is released from the Durham County Jail on Tuesday after his first-degree murder charge was dismissed just before attorneys finished seating a jury. A court filing stated that "newly discovered information creates a reasonable doubt as to the defendant being the perpetrator of the offenses." The 19-year-old, who has an intellectual disability, was living at a group home when he was arrested and spent more than three years in jail. Watch as Shawn Butler is released from the Durham County Jail on Tuesday after his first-degree murder charge was dismissed just before attorneys finished seating a jury. A court filing stated that "newly discovered information creates a reasonable doubt as to the defendant being the perpetrator of the offenses." The 19-year-old, who has an intellectual disability, was living at a group home when he was arrested and spent more than three years in jail. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

