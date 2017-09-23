Irma’s costs could deplete SC’s savings accounts

South Carolina emergency management officials do not know how much Hurricane Irma will cost the state.
“Damage assessments are still ongoing,” S.C. Emergency Management Division spokesman Derrec Becker said Friday. “That’s going to take us a couple of weeks or so.”
When the tab comes in, state officials will have to come up with some cash. . That’s because South Carolina is among a dozen or so states that doesn’t set aside money each year for disasters.
Instead, it opts to cover expenses after the fact, sometimes by dipping into reserves or by borrowing. Normally, South Carolina’s reserves are set aside to withstand economic downturns, not natural disasters.
That led to problems in 1989, when Hurricane Hugo whacked the state during an economic downturn. The state already had depleted its reserve funds and had to borrow over several years to pay for Hugo recovery.
States are on the hook for about 25 percent of what it costs them to prepare for and immediately respond to natural disasters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency takes care of the rest.
To cover that 25 percent, which can add up after powerful storms with wide-sweeping impact, South Carolina would tap first its capital reserve fund – a pot of money set aside for one-time costs each year. That pot held $139 million last year and is expected to be larger this year, budget staffers say.
Hurricane Matthew cost the capital reserve fund $68 million last year, plus an additional $700,000 specifically for the flood-wrecked town of Nichols.
State leaders also could pay for the disaster from growth in the state’s revenues that the Legislature gets to play with each year. But that money already is in high demand, sought by state agencies, colleges and their employees.
If the state can’t pay all its bills by the end of the year, it dips into its general reserve fund – currently, $363.6 million – that officials would rather not touch.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
