SCE&G customers rip utility at House hearing on failed nuke project

Customers of SCE&G blasted the utility Tuesday for charging them nearly $2 billion for a nuclear expansion project that the company now says it will not complete.
At a S.C. House hearing in Columbia, ratepayers said they had been taken advantage of by SCE&G.
Some urged legislators to change state law to prevent a similar debacle from happening again. Others said they want their money back. Some said tearfully that they were having trouble paying their utility bills.
“SCE&G should refund all money paid up until they shut it down,’’ said Wendell Bedenbaugh, a customer who likened the cost of the nuclear plant to paying for a car on payments and the dealer not delivering it. “We need to make people responsible for their actions.’’
Bedenbaugh’s comments were echoed by David Isenhower, a ratepayer who said he lives on a fixed income of Social Security and some retirement savings.
“We are being forced to pay for this plant,’’ Isenhower told a House committee.
Doris Fletcher, a ratepayer who is on oxygen and has trouble paying for her medications, wept as she told legislators how difficult it has been for her to pay the power bill.
“I don’t know what to do,’’ she said.
Tuesday’s hearing was the latest in a series of legislative meetings focusing on the failed nuclear plant construction effort at Jenkinsville in Fairfield County. But it marked the first time that public comment has been the focus of a hearing. Past sessions have grilled executives of SCE&G and its junior partner, the state-owned Santee Cooper utility, on what went wrong.
SCE&G, a subsidiary of Cayce-based SCANA, and Santee Cooper spent most of a decade planning and building two new reactors northwest of Columbia. Then, on July 31, they said they would shutter the incomplete project in the wake of the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the project’s chief contractor.
Both companies said Westinghouse’s bankruptcy, rising costs and lower-than-expected energy demand contributed to the decision not to complete the project.
That decision left more than 5,000 people out of work and ratepayers asking whether they would get back the $2 billion they already had paid for the project. SCE&G and Santee Cooper raised rates 14 times to finance the project, and SCE&G has indicated it might charge ratepayers another $2.2 billion to recover other related costs.
Those who fought the nuclear plant expansion for years said their concerns were realized when the companies walked away from the project.
Now, they said, it’s time to make changes in state law.
Columbia lawyer Bob Guild, who represented the Sierra Club, said the state needs a consumer advocate to fight for ratepayers, and to encourage both energy efficiency and the use of solar power.
Compared to other utilities, SCE&G has some of the highest rates in the country, he said. But it doesn’t invest enough in programs to encourage energy efficiency that could save money for its customers, said Guild and Eddy Moore, who handles energy issues for the S.C. Coastal Conservation League.
Chris Carnevale, a South Carolina official with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, said the state should dissolve the Public Utilities Review Committee, which he said had broad authority to track the nuclear project but did little to help the public. The committee is composed of a handful of legislators and several other members.
Tuesday’s hearing also included testimony from former state Public Service Commission member Buddy Atkins, who said the regulatory board is often sympathetic to utilities at the expense of ratepayers. Atkins was among those who questioned the need for the nuclear reactors during testimony before the PSC in 2008.
Atkins said his own projections showed the amount of power produced by the nuclear reactors would not be needed, as the utilities were forecasting. But the PSC approved the project. When SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced they would not continue the project, Santee Cooper said it didn’t need the power from the reactors anytime soon because demand was leveling off.
Like others, Atkins said the state needs substantial reform in how utilities are regulated. Among the changes is repealing a law that made if far easier for SCE&G to pay for the upfront costs of the nuclear plant. The base load review act has been widely criticized as the mechanism that led to the nuclear debacle. Atkins said the state also needs more qualifications for Public Service Commission members. At the same time, the Office of Regulatry Staff, which is supposed to look out for consumers, needs reform to make sure that happens, he said.
State Rep. Peter McCoy, the Charleston Republican who chairs the House committee holding Tuesday’s hearing, said he was disturbed by the secrecy and reticence by the utilities and the Public Service Commission concerning the nuclear project.
“The lack of people wanting to cooperate, the lack of people wanting to admit faults or delay’’ is “mind-blowing,’’ McCoy said.
Plant critic John Ruoff said S.C. law, which allowed the plants to be built, was not suitable. He said it was like investing “in a time bomb, and it went off.’’ That law, known as the Base Load Review Act, made it easier for utilities to afford the upfront costs of construction.
Utilities may sell $2 billion Westinghouse settlement
The utilities that abandoned a S.C. nuclear power project are considering selling a $2 billion, five-year settlement for a one-time payment to guarantee they'll collect some money.
Santee Cooper chairman Leighton Lord said Tuesday the state-owned utility and SCANA are evaluating proposals to monetize their settlement with Toshiba, the parent company of bankrupt Westinghouse. The settlement was signed in July, just days before the utilities ended the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project after jointly spending nearly $10 billion.
Westinghouse, the project's lead contractor, declared bankruptcy in March. The settlement's first payments are due next month. However, Toshiba's ability to pay has been questioned.
Lord says the utilities could get better terms if they sold their shares together, but separate decisions are possible.
Santee Cooper's board is set to meet Wednesday and discuss selling the settlement. A SCANA spokeswoman did not immediately respond.
Associated Press
