Alex Brandon AP
Alex Brandon AP

Politics & Government

Is Jared Kushner a woman? That's what voter registration records say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 27, 2017 1:10 PM

When Jared Kushner cast his vote in last year’s general election, he did so as a woman.

That’s according to voter registration records from the New York State Board of Elections, dated Nov. 24, 2009, that list Kushner’s gender as “female.”

The news was first reported by Wired, which asked: “Is Kushner a woman? Did he just accidentally fill out the form incorrectly? Is he the victim of a malicious voter impersonation scheme?

“Unfortunately, there's absolutely no way to know for sure, because he has yet to provide WIRED with a comment,” the outlet continued. “But based on his recent history with paperwork, option two seems like a pretty safe bet.”

The news was confirmed by Newsweek through an inspection of public records.

kushnerwoman!

It’s already known that Kushner is registered to vote in both New York and New Jersey, where his gender is not listed, according to The Washington Post. That news drew ire from many opposed to President Donald Trump, who has complained about the alleged millions of Americans voting illegally in the 2016 general election and currently has a commission investigating voter fraud.

As suggested by Wired, this is far from the first time Kushner has struggled with paperwork.

Kushner failed to fully disclose meetings with foreign, and specifically Russian, operatives on his security clearance form, according to The New York Times, forcing him to change the paperwork multiple times as revelations of undisclosed meetings continued to come to light.

He originally had zero names listed under foreign contacts when the document was submitted Jan. 18.

Kushner, according to Vanity Fair, said it was an error on the part of his staff and that the form was sent before he had a chance to fill it out. He amended it.

Then in May, he amended it again to add over 100 calls or meetings with representatives from over 20 countries, according to the Post.

The following month, it was again revealed that Kushner’s document was incomplete — he didn’t detail a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a lawyer linked to the Kremlin who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

He updated the form a third time.

He also incorrectly reported the date of his graduate degrees, according to the Post, as well as his father-in-law’s address in that form.

More Videos

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Pause
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie? 0:51

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie?

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

  • Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

    After his meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner gave a statement to reporters. He said that he did not collude with Russia nor did he know anyone else on the staff that colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

After his meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner gave a statement to reporters. He said that he did not collude with Russia nor did he know anyone else on the staff that colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

C-SPAN

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

View More Video