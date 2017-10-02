More Videos

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Pause
Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 4:02

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 1:54

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

  • Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

    This video is not graphic, but contains audible gunfire from the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip where at least 50 people were killed Sunday night.

This video is not graphic, but contains audible gunfire from the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip where at least 50 people were killed Sunday night.
This video is not graphic, but contains audible gunfire from the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip where at least 50 people were killed Sunday night.

Politics & Government

SC reacts to Las Vegas shooting

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 11:30 AM

As news broke Monday morning of the mass shooting at an open air concert in Las Vegas, South Carolinians responded with shock and sympathy for the victims.

Country musician, S.C. native and former Clemson University football player Lee Brice sent his condolences to the victims on Twitter. Brice played the same festival only two nights earlier.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster posted a thread on the “unspeakable act of evil” and thanking the first responders. “Today South Carolina stands with Nevada,” McMaster said.

Members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation were quick to respond as well, including Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, who is sponsoring gun-related legislation that would make it easier to purchase noise suppressors for guns.

Duncan’s proposal is likely to be negatively affected by Monday’s shooting. The bill already comes on the heels of the shooting of GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

After an incident that is sure to resume the national conversation about gun control, some S.C. politicians noted how big a role gun politics now play in some campaigns.

Others simply offered their thoughts and prayers to the more than 200 people affected by the attack.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

View More Video