SC reacts to Las Vegas shooting

As news broke Monday morning of the mass shooting at an open air concert in Las Vegas, South Carolinians responded with shock and sympathy for the victims.
Country musician, S.C. native and former Clemson University football player Lee Brice sent his condolences to the victims on Twitter. Brice played the same festival only two nights earlier.
Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now..— Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster posted a thread on the “unspeakable act of evil” and thanking the first responders. “Today South Carolina stands with Nevada,” McMaster said.
The unspeakable act of evil that occurred last night in Las Vegas resonates in South Carolina and across this country.— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017
Members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation were quick to respond as well, including Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, who is sponsoring gun-related legislation that would make it easier to purchase noise suppressors for guns.
Praying for victims, families, visitors & Law Enforcement in Las Vegas!— Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 2, 2017
This morning all of our hearts are with Las Vegas and the families of those involved. Thank you to first responders and law enforcement.— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 2, 2017
Horrific news from Las Vegas. Our prayers go out to the victims & their families this morning & in the days ahead.— Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with all victims of the horrific acts in Las Vegas this morning. Grateful for the first responders on scene.— Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) October 2, 2017
Overwhelming, heartbreaking tragedy in Las Vegas. Hard to absorb.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2017
Thoughts & prayers with victims of this horrific act & their families.
Duncan’s proposal is likely to be negatively affected by Monday’s shooting. The bill already comes on the heels of the shooting of GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.
Scalise shooting already complicated optics for a bill to deregulate silencer sales.Things might have gotten harder. https://t.co/URx27ybzaS— Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) October 2, 2017
After an incident that is sure to resume the national conversation about gun control, some S.C. politicians noted how big a role gun politics now play in some campaigns.
Politicians brandishing / auctioning assault weapons during campaigns looks pretty asinine now.— Sen. Greg Gregory (@KlughGregory) October 2, 2017
Others simply offered their thoughts and prayers to the more than 200 people affected by the attack.
We're heartbroken at the loss of life during what should've been a night of friends&music. We lift up in prayer the families of the injured. pic.twitter.com/ZYJryN5MeU— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 2, 2017
Let us all pause, reflect and pray for the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/6pYUFFu8sC— Rep. Bill Taylor (@TaylorSCHouse) October 2, 2017
Sad and sickening news out of #LasVegas. So tragic for those lost or injured and their families.— Leon Stavrinakis (@leonstav) October 2, 2017
Waking up to news of deadly Las Vegas shooting. Unbelievable. So many prayers go out to those affected by this horrific, mass shooting.— Rep Beth Bernstein (@beth4house) October 2, 2017
