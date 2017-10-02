‘We can’t protect ourselves from everything.’ Security officials cannot see what prevents another Vegas

More Videos 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:34 Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 2:09 Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful and AP

