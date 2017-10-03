Nikki Haley reprimanded for tweet endorsing SC candidate

Apparently, a re-tweet does equal an endorsement.
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was reprimanded for a tweet about a South Carolina candidate that violated rules against federal employees – including ambassadors – endorsing candidates for public office.
The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington applauded the action on Tuesday. The Washington watchdog group had filed a complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel about the political tweet back in June.
On June 19, Haley retweeted a post by President Donald Trump endorsing then-candidate for Congress Ralph Norman in a special election in South Carolina’s 5th District. The Rock Hill Republican went on to win the seat formerly held by Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney.
But under the Hatch Act, federal employees are prohibited “from using their official position to advance or oppose candidates for partisan office,” according to a letter from the special counsel’s office responding to the watchdog’s complaint.
Haley’s retweet, from an account she also uses to post about UN business and her activities as ambassador, “gave the impression that she was acting in her official capacity when she used this account to retweet President Trump’s message,” the special counsel investigation found.
When she was alerted to the Hatch Act violation, Haley deleted the tweet, the letter says. The former S.C. governor was given “advice” on how to avoid violations in the future, but government lawyers “decided not to pursue disciplinary action.”
“This is already the third time this year that a senior Trump official has been reprimanded for misusing their official position following a CREW complaint,” the watchdog’s executive director Noah Bookbinder said in a press release about the finding.
“Ambassador Haley should have known better,” Bookbinder said.
The tweet wasn’t Haley’s only involvement in the 5th District race. Ahead of Norman’s primary victory over state Rep. Tommy Pope, Haley made a $100 donation to Norman’s campaign.
Trump did not violate the Hatch Act with his original tweet endorsing Norman. As an elected official, he’s allowed to engage in political activity.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments