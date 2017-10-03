Donald Trump to return to NC for first time as president

More Videos 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." Pause 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:47 Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 3:01 Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense 6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 2:09 Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 0:39 Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country. VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

