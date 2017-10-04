Former South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Mick Zais
Former South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Mick Zais mbergen@thestate.com File
Former South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Mick Zais mbergen@thestate.com File

Politics & Government

Former SC education superintendent Mick Zais going to Washington

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 8:32 AM

South Carolina’s former education superintendent could be the new No. 2 at the federal education department.

The White House announced Tuesday that Mick Zais has been named the deputy education secretary by President Donald Trump.

Zais is a former U.S. Army brigadier general who served as president of Newberry College. He served as the head of South Carolina’s state education department, a statewide elected position, from 2010 to 2014.

The announcement of the appointment from the White House highlighted the growth of school choice in South Carolina while Zais was superintendent, Inside Higher Ed reports.

The number of public charter schools increased by 78 percent during his tenure and the number of students enrolled in online courses jumped by 130 percent.

As superintendent, Zais was a critic of federal involvement in education, and fought against the Palmetto State adopting Common Core education standards, according to Education Week.

Zais’s nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."
Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is
Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

View More Video