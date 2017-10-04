Facebook screen grab
Facebook screen grab

Upset about Las Vegas? Vigils are being held around Columbia

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 10:39 AM

In the aftermath of Sunday’s deadly shooting in Las Vegas, vigils in support of the victims and calling for action in response to the attack are being held around Columbia.

On Thursday, Reformation Lutheran Church will host a 6 p.m. vigil against gun violence.

In addition to prayers, church leaders want to promote “a conversation about gun laws” and discuss “how the church community and its members can be proactive in the fight against ongoing, senseless violence throughout our country.”

"Now is the time for our political leaders to do something, and call for commonsense gun laws, without loopholes, and to stop this type of insanity,” said Reformation pastor Tim Bupp.

On Saturday, the group Moms Demand Action will hold a vigil for Las Vegas and “all victims of gun violence” at 4 p.m. at the S.C. State House.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

