Congress starts whispering about ways to punish the NCAA

Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

