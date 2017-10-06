Could federal tax reform mean SC pays more?

What happens if a Republican-led tax reform effort at the federal level eliminates the current deductions for state and local taxes?
That’s what Republicans are proposing, and it could leave a hole in South Carolinians’ pockets. A study by the Rockefeller Institute of Government shows the deduction saved the average S.C. tax filer $1,619 in 2016.
Other states would have it worse, the study shows.
Taxpayers in Connecticut would face the biggest tax hike — about $4,286 per filer. Tennessee would fare the best, but taxpayers there still would face a $938 increase in their tax bill.
“As federal lawmakers continue to debate dramatic changes to the federal tax program, it is important for policymakers and the public to understand the impact of these potential changes,” said Jim Malatras, president of the Rockefeller Institute.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments