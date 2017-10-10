Why hasn’t Kamala Harris signed on to anti-sex trafficking legislation in the Senate?

More Videos 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." Pause 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

