Politics & Government

HBO’s John Oliver wants a statue for this SC icon. Here’s what locals think.

By Posted Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 11:32 AM

Beaufort County received some national attention this weekend when John Oliver, during HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,’ suggested a statue in the county in honor of Robert Smalls. Smalls was born a slave in Beaufort in 1884 and later became a member of the South Carolina state legislature, founded the Republican Party of South Carolina and paved the way for the first free public school system in the United States.

The suggestion was well received by many of our readers, while others here in Beaufort County took issue with Oliver putting the spotlight on the Lowcountry, even referring to him as a “Hollywood blowhard.”

Two S.C. legislators have also proposed a Smalls statue at the State House, while other lawmakers want a monument to African Americans who served the Confederacy.

Here’s a sample of what local residents had to say.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon

