HBO’s John Oliver wants a statue for this SC icon. Here’s what locals think.

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. From a slave to a congressman, Robert Smalls left an indelible mark on South Carolina and the United States. Two SC legislators are proposing a statue be erected at the State House. From a slave to a congressman, Robert Smalls left an indelible mark on South Carolina and the United States. Two SC legislators are proposing a statue be erected at the State House.

