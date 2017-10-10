College warns students of ‘nuclear attack’

For students on one U.S. college campus, the threat of nuclear war with North Korea feels a little closer this week.
Students at the University of Hawaii received a campus-wide email Monday with the ominous subject line, "In the event of a nuclear attack," according to Hawaii News Now.
“In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency,” the email said.
Among the email’s recommendations were to be aware of warning sirens and instructions for “sheltering in place.”
Since July, the state of Hawaii has been promoting nuclear preparedness in response to North Korea’s nuclear missile program and often combative diplomatic exchanges with the Trump administration.
Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time" negotiating with the leader he derisively calls "Rocket Man" over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, meanwhile, has responded by saying he would "tame the deranged U.S. dotard with fire."
But Hawaiian state officials still say the chances of an assault launched from Pyongyang is “currently assessed to be low,” according to CBS News.
