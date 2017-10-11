State House leaders press McMaster for information on possible Santee Cooper sale

The two most powerful members of the S.C. Legislature Wednesday pressed Gov. Henry McMaster for an independent valuation of Santee Cooper, saying they need that information before they are asked to approve the sale of the state-owned utility.
Regardless, the General Assembly will hire its own outside expert to assess the value of the Moncks Corner-based utility’s assets, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman wrote.
“The people of South Carolina are the shareholders of Santee Cooper and have, collectively, been investing in the public utility for over 70 years,” wrote Lucas, R-Darlington, and Leatherman, R-Florence. “In order to approve its sale, the General Assembly and our state’s citizens must know the true value of Santee Cooper. We cannot allow this investment to be sold at a fire sale price if we firmly believe that is not in South Carolina’s best interest.”
McMaster’s office has said it is working to hire an investment bank to do an independent valuation.
The Lucas-Leatherman letter was sent minutes before a Senate panel convened to question Santee Cooper’s leaders about the utility’s operations and the possible impact of its sale.
The letter was the latest illustration of tensions between eleted officials over McMaster’s efforts to sell Santee Cooper. Legislators have expressed skepticism about selling the massive utility, which supplies power to two of every five S.C. residents and employs 1,750.
They also have complained at being out of the loop as McMaster negotiates the utility’s sale with four unidentified Fortune 500 utilities, largely thought to include Duke Energy, Dominion Energy and the Southern Co. McMaster has done his best to keep them informed given confidentiality agreements, his office has said.
McMaster has recruited out-of-state utilities to buy some or all of the utility since August, just days after Santee Cooper and Cayce-based SCANA pulled the plug on a nine-year, $9 billion effort to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.
Lucas and Leatherman wrote they also have heard from organizations interested in buying the utility.
“We firmly believe that each of us shares the same goal and that we wish to make the best decision for South Carolina and its ratepayers,” they wrote. “Whatever the outcome, we must ensure that Santee Cooper’s ratepayers have available and affordable power and protect this tremendous investment from being sold expediently as a result of a quick political decision.”
Governor McMaster,
The collapse of the VC Summer nuclear project has put much stress on all state leaders to analyze this unfortunate situation and find a solution that protects South Carolina ratepayers from experiencing this fiasco again. Although every option remains viable, each of us has a responsibility to ensure that every decision is made thoroughly, cautiously, and in the state’s best interest.
We, as leaders of both Chambers of the General Assembly, appreciate your efforts to help find a solution that protects South Carolina ratepayers, especially those associated with Santee Cooper. However, the General Assembly holds great respect for our statutory and fiduciary responsibilities to agree to the sale of Santee Cooper. If our state’s public utility is to be sold, we must know that it is the best and most fiscally responsible choice for South Carolina.
The people of South Carolina are the shareholders of Santee Cooper and have collectively been investing in the public utility for over 70 years. In order to approve its sale, the General Assembly and our state’s citizens must know the true value of Santee Cooper. We cannot allow this investment to be sold at a fire sale price if we firmly believe that is not in South Carolina’s best interest.
We have also had discussions with interested parties, but no serious offers will be accepted until all available information is known. As Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore of the Senate, we respectfully request that your office provide any and all valuation studies that have been conducted to judge any offers received concerning the potential sale of Santee Cooper.
The General Assembly will also do its due diligence and hire an outside expert to conduct a valuation of Santee Cooper so that it may be used to weigh any offers that are brought before our memberships. It is also imperative that the General Assembly receives a performance audit of Santee Cooper’s operations and organization to highlight any deficiencies that could decrease the utility’s value.
We firmly believe that each of us shares the same goal and that we wish to make the best decision for South Carolina and its ratepayers. Whatever the outcome, we must ensure that Santee Cooper’s ratepayers have available and affordable power and protect this tremendous investment from being sold expediently as a result of a quick political decision.
We look forward to continuing to work with you as we address this issue and the potential sale of Santee Cooper.
JAY LUCAS
HUGH LEATHERMAN
