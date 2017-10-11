Deficit hawks no match for natural disasters. House poised to OK billions

More Videos 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top Pause 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:53 Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 0:25 A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested 1:29 Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:41 South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy