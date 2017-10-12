Susan Walsh, AP President Donald Trump speaks while visiting the Boeing South Carolina facility in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Trump visited the plant before heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. for the weekend.
Susan Walsh, AP President Donald Trump speaks while visiting the Boeing South Carolina facility in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Trump visited the plant before heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. for the weekend. Susan Walsh AP Photo
Susan Walsh, AP President Donald Trump speaks while visiting the Boeing South Carolina facility in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Trump visited the plant before heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. for the weekend. Susan Walsh AP Photo

Politics & Government

President Donald Trump is coming to SC, but has he tweeted about it?

By Elizabeth LaFleur

Greenville News

October 12, 2017 11:48 AM

Nearly 10 months into his tenure, President Trump has shown no signs of slowing down his use of Twitter.

His tweets, often posted in the early morning hours have targeted everyone from reporters to athletes and even congressmen in his own party. Despite his frequent so-called Twitter storms, South Carolina and its people have largely avoided his sharp-tongued tweets.

Though, not everyone in South Carolina has been in the clear.

Surprisingly, one of Trump's most abrasive tweets against a South Carolinian was aimed at someone who now is a member of his cabinet, former Gov. Nikki Haley. A March 2016 tweet read "The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!"

Trump's tweet followed criticism of him by Haley leading up to key primaries. It was rebutted with an equally sharp-tongued tweet from Haley, who shot back, "@realDonaldTrump, Bless your heart."

Trump has also had choice words for his once foe, now friend Sen. Lindsey Graham. A March 2016 tweet read "Failed presidential candidate Lindsey Graham should respect me. I destroyed his run, brought him from 7% to 0% when he got out. Now nasty!"

As for the man on whose behalf he's planned a visit on Monday, Trump hasn't had much to tweet. The only mention of Gov. Henry McMaster in a search of the president's tweets was a Sept. 2016 comment on how badly McMaster defeated Democrat Bakari Sellers.

Though, that could've been as much of a shot at Sellers' employer CNN, a common target of President Trump's tweets, as it was at Sellers himself. A Sept. 2016 tweet read "Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor of South Carolina who endorse me, beat failed @CNN announcer Bakari Sellers, so badly. Funny!"

Monday's visit will hardly be Trump's first to South Carolina and even Greenville, The president visited the Palmetto State several times on his own campaign trail and participated in a GOP debate in Greenville in 2016, each time praising the crowd that showed up to support him.

Though no one can say what, if anything, he will tweet about the Palmetto State and its people this time around, his Twitter feed may be worth a follow.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

    Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield and members of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project Review Committee explore how to move forward

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief
Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton 1:14

Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton

View More Video