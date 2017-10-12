President Donald Trump is coming to SC, but has he tweeted about it?

Nearly 10 months into his tenure, President Trump has shown no signs of slowing down his use of Twitter.
His tweets, often posted in the early morning hours have targeted everyone from reporters to athletes and even congressmen in his own party. Despite his frequent so-called Twitter storms, South Carolina and its people have largely avoided his sharp-tongued tweets.
Though, not everyone in South Carolina has been in the clear.
Surprisingly, one of Trump's most abrasive tweets against a South Carolinian was aimed at someone who now is a member of his cabinet, former Gov. Nikki Haley. A March 2016 tweet read "The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!"
The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2016
Trump's tweet followed criticism of him by Haley leading up to key primaries. It was rebutted with an equally sharp-tongued tweet from Haley, who shot back, "@realDonaldTrump, Bless your heart."
@realDonaldTrump, Bless your heart.— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) March 1, 2016
Trump has also had choice words for his once foe, now friend Sen. Lindsey Graham. A March 2016 tweet read "Failed presidential candidate Lindsey Graham should respect me. I destroyed his run, brought him from 7% to 0% when he got out. Now nasty!"
Failed presidential candidate Lindsey Graham should respect me. I destroyed his run, brought him from 7% to 0% when he got out. Now nasty!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016
As for the man on whose behalf he's planned a visit on Monday, Trump hasn't had much to tweet. The only mention of Gov. Henry McMaster in a search of the president's tweets was a Sept. 2016 comment on how badly McMaster defeated Democrat Bakari Sellers.
Though, that could've been as much of a shot at Sellers' employer CNN, a common target of President Trump's tweets, as it was at Sellers himself. A Sept. 2016 tweet read "Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor of South Carolina who endorse me, beat failed @CNN announcer Bakari Sellers, so badly. Funny!"
Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor of South Carolina who endorsed me, beat failed @CNN announcer Bakari Sellers, so badly. Funny!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2016
Monday's visit will hardly be Trump's first to South Carolina and even Greenville, The president visited the Palmetto State several times on his own campaign trail and participated in a GOP debate in Greenville in 2016, each time praising the crowd that showed up to support him.
Though no one can say what, if anything, he will tweet about the Palmetto State and its people this time around, his Twitter feed may be worth a follow.
Comments