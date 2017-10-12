What will Trump do during SC visit? You may not be able to find out

Gov. Henry McMaster's political fundraiser with President Donald Trump in Greenville on Monday night will be closed to the media, according to a spokeswoman for the governor's campaign.
The information provided by McMaster campaign spokeswoman Katie Baham late Wednesday night capped off a day of confusion regarding Trump's planned appearance with the Republican governor. Tickets to the fundraiser, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Embassy Suites on Verdae Boulevard in Greenville, cost $250 each.
Baham said in an email Tuesday night that members of the media should contact Trump's campaign and the White House about Monday's event.
Wednesday afternoon, the Trump campaign sent out an email stating: "All press inquiries should be directed to the McMaster campaign."
Baham sent another email Wednesday night that stated: "It’s my understanding that there’s been a correction from the Trump campaign committee." In a subsequent phone interview, she said she was told the fundraiser would be closed to the media.
The White House has yet to release details about Trump's trip to Greenville.
Nate Leupp, chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party, said Wednesday that he has been asked to drive one of the vehicles in Trump's motorcade on Monday. But Leupp said he has not received any information regarding the route of the motorcade.
Leupp said up to 1,200 people are expected to attend McMaster's fundraiser with Trump at the Embassy Suites. He said a significant number of free tickets to the event are being given to legislators and other dignitaries.
According to Leupp, the event will also feature a VIP reception for corporate donors and large individual donors to McMaster's campaign.
Bill Groves, general manger of the Embassy Suites that will host Monday's fundraiser, said he is preparing for 800 to 900 people to attend a reception-style event in the hotel's ballroom. He confirmed that the fundraiser will include a VIP reception.
McMaster endorsed Trump a few weeks before last year's South Carolina GOP presidential primary. He replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley in January after Trump chose her to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
McMaster hopes to win a full four-year term as governor in 2018. He is being challenged by three Republicans — Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Catherine Templeton, who oversaw two state agencies under Haley. Two Democrats — state Rep. James Smith and businessman Phil Noble — also recently entered the governor's race.
Comments