Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

John Courson's attorney, Rose Mary Parham, is seeking removal of Special Prosecutor David Pascoe
SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced his $8 billion spending plan for the 2018-2019 legislative session
SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans for the 2018 state budget. It hinges on allowing people to keep more of their money
Beer conferences, fit bits and "peace pipes" - SC lawmakers received gifts, trips and meals from big businesses in 2016 worth over a quarter million dollars.
Dominion offers $1.3 billion in refunds for SCE&G customers.
SC drivers can be reimbursed in new gas tax credit.
If you're thinking of buying a lion, you're out of luck.
USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported.
Republican Catherine Templeton said she will forgo one benefit of being S.C. governor, if she is elected.
A failing heating and cooling system at the University of South Carolina Aiken has contributed to mold problems and high electricity bills. Borrowing could help fix that but some S.C. lawmakers are skeptical.
Told DACA was coming to an end, this USC student worried if she should even go in to get her immigration status renewed.
President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.
Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield and members of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project Review Committee explore how to move forward
Candidate for South Carolina governor wants a dramatic change in office
Catherine Templeton is running for governor of South Carolina