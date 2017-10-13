SC’s last Democratic governor makes endorsement for the state’s top job

South Carolina’s last Democratic governor has endorsed the man he hopes will be the next one.
Jim Hodges announced Thursday he is endorsing S.C. Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the state’s top job.
“I have seen first hand James’s integrity and dedication to service to the people of South Carolina,” Hodges said in a press statement.
“James has always put country ahead of self, volunteering to serve in Afghanistan when he had a young family. He’s shown that same courage in challenging the status quo in Columbia. He’s a true change agent, and that’s why he will be a great Governor.”
Hodges, of Lancaster, was governor for one term from 1998 to 2002.
The former governor will join Smith when he kicks off his gubernatorial campaign in Columbia on Tuesday. Smith will face a primary challenge next year from Charleston businessman Phil Noble.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
