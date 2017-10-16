Haley says living in New York keeps her away from ‘drama,’ ‘palace intrigue’ in DC

Nikki Haley is enjoying her job at the United Nations, and not just because she’s jumped feet-first into foreign policy.
Haley is also glad to be away from all the “drama” she sees playing out in Washington, D.C.
“I am glad to be living in New York just for that reason, is that I don't want to be near the drama and I don't want to be near the gossip,” Haley told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
Specifically, Haley was responding to a Politico story that painted Haley as a lonely voice on President Donald Trump’s national security team encouraging the president to decertify the controversial Iran nuclear deal.
Trump on Friday threatened to pull out of the Iran deal and reimpose U.S. sanctions, something other members of Trump’s team had reportedly opposed. Politico labeled Haley Trump’s ‘Iran whisperer.’
The same story also warned of “World War III”-level tensions between Haley and her boss in the State Department, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Haley dismissed the report as “palace intrigue.”
“We all work very well together (on the National Security Council), and our goal is to always keep Americans safe,” Haley said.
Haley actually predicted the U.S. would stay involved with the Iran deal on Sunday.
“What we hope is that we can improve the situation,” she said. “And that's the goal. So I think right now, we're in the deal to see how we can make it better.”
Haley has been mentioned as potential replacement for Tillerson as secretary of state. Tillerson has his own strained relationship with Trump – earlier this month he was forced to deny reports he called the president a “moron.”
One thing Haley would have to consider if she were on tap to be the State Department’s head: she would have to leave New York for D.C.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
