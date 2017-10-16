Trump says he’ll tell Bannon to stop picking on Mitch McConnell’s friends

More Videos 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result Pause 0:45 Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 4:32 Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 0:53 What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 4:18 Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 0:34 Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 2:02 Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump, Mitch McConnell 'closer than ever before' During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke highly of the relationship between he and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke highly of the relationship between he and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The White House

During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke highly of the relationship between he and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The White House