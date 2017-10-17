Politics & Government

Trump: Drug czar nominee, Rep. Marino, withdrawing his name

October 17, 2017 8:59 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation’s drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.

Trump’s announcement Tuesday on Twitter follows reports that Republican Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the federal government’s authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Trump says Marino “has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration.”

Trump added that “Tom is a fine man and a great congressman.”

Trump had raised the possibility Monday of withdrawing Marino’s nomination after reports by The Washington Post and CBS' “60 Minutes.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation’s drug czar would be like “putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

    President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

View More Video