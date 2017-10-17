These 16 SC counties will now get federal Hurricane Irma relief

The same day President Donald Trump visited South Carolina to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster’s re-election, he came bearing a gift for the Palmetto State – federal disaster relief for Hurricane Irma.
The presidential declaration issued Monday opens up federal funds for 16 affected counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75 percent of the costs for debris removal and road repair, as well as other costs associated with the September storm.
FEMA’s public assistance program will be available in Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, McCormick, Oconee and Pickens counties.
More information on the program can be found here.
