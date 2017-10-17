Hurricane Irma's high winds downed a tree on Kirby St. in Columbia and damaged two vehicles that were parked nearby.
Hurricane Irma's high winds downed a tree on Kirby St. in Columbia and damaged two vehicles that were parked nearby. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
These 16 SC counties will now get federal Hurricane Irma relief

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 12:45 PM

The same day President Donald Trump visited South Carolina to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster’s re-election, he came bearing a gift for the Palmetto State – federal disaster relief for Hurricane Irma.

The presidential declaration issued Monday opens up federal funds for 16 affected counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75 percent of the costs for debris removal and road repair, as well as other costs associated with the September storm.

FEMA’s public assistance program will be available in Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, McCormick, Oconee and Pickens counties.

More information on the program can be found here.

